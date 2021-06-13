Gary Neville hints Liverpool could struggle next season without Gini Wijnaldum

Gary Neville has suggested that Liverpool could struggle next season without PSG-bound Gini Wijnaldum.

Following failed contract talks, the Dutchman ran down his contract, leaving Jurgen Klopp’s men with the unenviable task of finding a suitable replacement for the Premier League-winner.

“Unsung hero. Liverpool have got so many great players to talk about, obviously the great players Liverpool have,” the former Red Devil told ITV (via HITC).

“He very rarely gets a mention.

“I think he will be missed badly next season. Very difficult to replace him.”

A number of targets have been linked with filling the former No.5’s shoes at Anfield, including Premier League stars Yves Bissouma and Youri Tielemans, with the club reportedly showing a great deal of interest in the Bundesliga’s Florian Neuhaus.

Fulfilling an arguably more subtle role than the likes of Thiago Alcantara or Fabinho, the 30-year-old’s value to the side has been difficult for some to observe.

One of his best attributes, however, the loss of which will be instantly felt next term – should we fail to find a suitable replacement – is the player’s durability.

Having missed less than 6% of our total league fixtures since making the switch from Newcastle United, our remaining options beyond our first-choice midfield three (barring Curtis Jones) don’t instill a great deal of confidence due to their ongoing injury concerns.

If we don’t invest in a new midfielder this summer, there’s a very real possibility that Neville’s prediction could come true, though we at the EOTK would be surprised if the club didn’t address a clear gap in the squad.

Should Liverpool bring Raheem Sterling back after agent split?