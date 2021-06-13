Gini Wijnaldum reveals why he rejected Barcelona to sign for PSG

Gini Wijnaldum has offered an explanation as to why he snubbed Barcelona to sign for Ligue 1 giants PSG this summer.

The Netherlands international will officially leave Liverpool at the end of this month, when his Anfield contract runs out.

MORE: Man City plotting to hijack Liverpool’s move for Florian Neuhaus – report

Wijnaldum was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona, but has now revealed why he made a 180 turn after talks with the Catalan outfit.

“It was a difficult choice. We negotiated with Barcelona for 4 weeks, but we did not reach an agreement,” he explained, via the Mirror.

“PSG were just quicker and their project spoke to me more. To be honest, I thought I was joining Barcelona because at the beginning they were the only interested club.

“PSG and Barcelona are both truly great clubs, and both are clubs where I would have liked to play. I wanted to make my decision before the start of the Euros and in the end I chose PSG.”

As Liverpool fans, we at Empire of the Kop support Wijnaldum’s decision to snub Barcelona for Paris – from our perspective, they’ve a much friendlier fan-base and are more likely to appreciate the Anfield hero.

Earlier this month, it was revealed Gini will pick up twice as much in the French capital than he would have playing under Ronald Koeman, so perhaps that also played a role in the 30-year-old’s decision.