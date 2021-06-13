Grealish waxes lyrical about Henderson & how the LFC star helped him ‘grow up’

Aston Villa star Jack Grealish has spoken highly of England team-mate Jordan Henderson.

The 25-year-old credits the Liverpool captain with helping him ‘grow up’ by the way he acts on, but more specifically, off the field.

Grealish says the way Henderson conducts himself in training and how he ‘looks after’ himself has opened his eyes.

“I was always going to grow up a bit more. You come [to England] and you see the likes of Jordan Henderson and Harry Kane, and what they do off the field,” the Villa star said, via the Liverpool Echo.

“Obviously what they do on on it – we can all see that, but what they do on the training pitch, and around the place, and how they look after themselves, it’s no wonder why they’ve had the careers they’ve had.

“I think that’s one of the main thing that’s helped me mature as a player, as a person and as a captain.”

For both our man Henderson and Spurs’ Harry Kane, it’s great they’re having an impact on one of the younger leaders in the England squad.

Previously with the Three Lions, it seemed as if there were too many players striving to be the sole leader of the squad – but with the Liverpool captain bearing some of the weight, and Grealish waxing lyrical, this team feels different.