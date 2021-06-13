Greater chance of Liverpool recalling John Aldridge to the squad than signing 27-goal star with expiring contract, says ex-Red

John Aldridge has downplayed Liverpool’s chances of securing the signing of Kylian Mbappe this summer.

Claiming it would be more likely for Jurgen Klopp to recall the 62-year-old to the starting-XI, the ex-striker suggested that a move would not be within the club’s means.

“Mbappe is constantly linked with a move to Liverpool and while I’d love to see him at Anfield, I’d say there is more chance of me starting up front for Jurgen Klopp next season,” the former Red wrote in his column for the Sunday World. “It looks like Mbappe is a big Liverpool fan and on that basis, it would be great to see him get a move to Merseyside, but deals like that are well out of the club’s financial reach right now.”

With an asking price likely in excess of £100m, it’s difficult to see the Merseysiders being able to afford the European superstar when player sales will reportedly factor into the side’s transfer business.

Having registered 42 goals the prior season, across all competitions, there’s no questioning the Frenchman’s credentials, nor the likelihood of him turning out to be a remarkable signing for anyone with the funds to afford his signature.

Though the need for a new forward to upgrade on the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi (both of whom have fallen out of favour at Anfield of late) is evident, we at the EOTK would expect to see a more ‘low-key’ signing introduced at some point in the window.

