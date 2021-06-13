Journalist in contact with Neuhaus issues update on likeliness of Liverpool switch

Florian Plettenberg has suggested that Liverpool-linked Bundesliga star Florian Neuhaus would be more likely to part ways with Borussia Monchengladbach next summer.

The Sport1 reporter did concede, however, that the ball is in the Reds’ court with regard to a potentially earlier departure for the midfielder.

“There has been no concrete negotiations to my information, but there has been a contact between the management of the player and the bosses from Liverpool,” the journalist told the Echo.

“Liverpool are highly interested because Neuhaus is a really talented and versatile player and he is one of the best players in the German Bundesliga

“The question is only when he will make that next step [and transfer away from Borussia Monchengladbach].

“He has a contract until 2024 and he has no release clause, but if there is an offer this summer, then there will be talks with [sporting director] Max Eberl.

“It is more likely that he will move in the next summer, so 2022, but it is all dependent on the situation of Liverpool – are they putting some numbers on the table this year or not?”

Despite attracting interest from the likes of Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, the 24-year-old is said to remain the subject of heavy interest from Jurgen Klopp’s men.

“I think the only clubs who can pay for Neuhaus this summer are clubs from the Premier League and maybe Liverpool – Liverpool are the most interested club right now,” Plettenberg added.

At risk of sounding like a broken record, it’s absolutely imperative this summer that the club doesn’t uhm and ah over a potential Wijnaldum replacement.

With our backup options being largely injury-prone, Liverpool have lost a significant chunk of durability in the middle of the park.

Injuries will undoubtedly occur at some stage of the season, with pressure only set to mount for the likes of fringe men Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

If there is any doubt that either of the two will last an entire campaign – there should be, based on recent history – a Neuhaus-esque signing, who hasn’t had any major injury troubles of late, must be considered a transfer priority.

