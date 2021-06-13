Journalist issues update on Liverpool’s stance on player involvement in the Olympics

Liverpool are reportedly “not keen” on any member of their current squad being involved in the upcoming Olympics, according to David Lynch, due to ongoing concerns over COVID-19 cases in the Japanese capital.

Assuming that cases in Tokyo continue to escalate, the summer games could very well be cancelled as Japanese politician Yukio Edano has already suggested, as reported by Forbes.

Just added some clarification on the Olympics point. As @aishiterutokyo points out, Hiroki Sakai, Maya Yoshida and Wataru Endo now the likely selections as overage players. #LFC not keen on any of their players (Salah, Konate) being involved due to Covid situation in Japan. — David Lynch (@dmlynch) June 12, 2021

Having suffered COVID-19 infections in the squad last term, Jurgen Klopp’s side will undoubtedly be likely to adopt more restrictive measures should Japan’s vaccine rollout fail to stem the tide of rising case numbers.

While we at the EOTK can understand the hesitance to cancel such a huge sporting event, player safety and wellbeing – including that of sportspeople at large – has to be the number one priority going into the Olympics.

The Japanese government has over a month remaining to guarantee the safety of those attending, though we wouldn’t be surprised at all if the likes of Mo Salah and co – who have been tipped for involvement – were urged to remain with the squad.

Considering how the virus impacted upon Trent Alexander-Arnold’s pre-season preparations, it’s not a risk we can, nor should, take.

