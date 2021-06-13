Journalist’s update on Liverpool-linked Neuhaus backed by Sky Germany

Florian Pettenburg’s claim regarding the initiation of contact between Liverpool and Borussia Monchengladbach over Florian Neuhaus has received backing.

This comes from Sky Germany (via Sport Witness), with transfer expert Max Bielefeld confirming the “exchange”, though adding that negotiations are far from being “concrete”.

This supports a prior update from Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk, with the Reds said to be interested in the German midfielder as a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement.

With a number of reliable names in the business reporting our interest in the Bundesliga star, our interest would appear to be genuine.

That being said, it’s a long wait until the end of the European Championships and things could change rapidly if the player enjoys a stellar tournament.

Not assuming the worst, the 24-year-old would be an appealing potential replacement for our departed No.5, being notably press-resistant with admirable ball retention.

Having not missed a game due to injury since the 2017/18 season, Neuhaus certainly fits the bill for reliability additionally, which would explain our recruitment team’s interest.

