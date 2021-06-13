Liverpool could sign exciting Portuguese starlet in tempting swap deal – report

Liverpool could potentially use outcast midfielder Marko Grujic in a swap deal to bring Porto starlet Fabio Vieira to Anfield this summer.

That’s according to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, via Paisley Gates, who report the Reds are interested in the 21-year-old.

It’s also stated Porto hold an interest in Grujic and could be tempted to part with Vieira if they can sign the Serbia international on a permanent deal.

Liverpool struggled for goals at times throughout last season, and adding a new attacker to the roster this summer could suit Jurgen Klopp.

Correio da Manha state Vieira has just 12 months left on his Porto contract and could be set to depart the club for much less than the value of his release clause of €30 million.

The young forward has managed an impressive six goals in 13 games for Portugal U21, but is still relatively unproven at senior level.

Despite breaking into Porto’s first-team last year, Vieira has only managed to bag twice in 27 Primeira Liga appearances, but is considered an exciting prospect.