Liverpool may have to move soon for 27-goal star with yet another PL rival joining transfer race – report

Liverpool will face further competition for rumoured target Patson Daka, with Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City outfit joining the race for his signature this summer, as reported by the Express.

The Zambian has been in stellar form in the Austrian Bundesliga, registering 27 league goals this term as RB Salzburg sealed a domestic double.

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be keen on bolstering the Reds’ forward line following the poor form suffered by Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino for large portions of the prior campaign.

Though strong finishes to the season shouldn’t be used to gloss over some questionable performances, it would arguably be too extreme a reaction to cull both Mane and Firmino from the first-team squad.

Certainly, with Klopp admitting that many players weren’t at their best following long-term injuries sustained to Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez, there’s a sense that we should be taking the 2020/21 campaign with a pinch of salt.

The return of the supporters to Anfield certainly offered a more positive vision of the future, with the Senegalese shining in front of a 10,000 strong audience.

Nonetheless, that shouldn’t detract from the need for a new forward, at the very least to add competition for places with the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi doing little to challenge our famous front-three.

