Liverpool urged to get signing of Wijnaldum replacement ‘over the line’ by ex-PL star

Gabby Agbonlahor has urged Liverpool to get the potential signing of Youri Tielemans “over the line”, with the Leicester City star reportedly a target for the summer window.

With Gini Wijnaldum PSG-bound, the Reds have lost an integral part of their title-winning squad, though there are concerns as to whether the Premier League outfit will be able to fork out the £55m touted figure for the Belgian’s services.

“He’s a great player and Liverpool definitely need to replace Wijnaldum. I thought they needed another midfielder even if Wijnaldum had stayed,” the former Aston Villa star told Football Insider.

“It’s definitely something Liverpool need to get over the line.

“I just don’t see Leicester letting him go though, even if the player wanted to go. I don’t see Leicester letting any of their better players go.”

With a contract not set to expire until the summer of 2023, the Foxes could certainly hardball the Merseysiders when it comes to the 24-year-old.

That being said, such an approach could run risks in terms of capitalising on his value, with sides potentially willing to see out his contract if Brendan Rodgers’ men can’t convince the player to remain for the long-term.

With Tielemans a key part of the Belgian national side for the European Championship, it’s very likely that his asking price could skyrocket should Roberto Martinez’s men enjoy a successful tournament.

Assuming that the £55m aforementioned fee rises only by £10m (as a minimum), it’s difficult to see us spending over £60m – an amount The Athletic has claimed we are trying to raise in player sales.

It all depends on how much we value our departed No.5, of course, with us needing to not only replace his particular skillset but also his durability in the centre of midfield, an area in which Liverpool are inundated with injury-prone options.

