Man City plotting to hijack Liverpool’s move for Florian Neuhaus – report

Liverpool are said to be facing competition from Premier League rivals Manchester City for Borussia Monchengladbach star Florian Neuhaus this summer.

That’s according to Spanish outlet AS, who claim the Reds are anticipated to have a midfield overhaul this summer.

The above report states Liverpool are in a better position than City to secure the signing of Neuhaus, though – with a gap in the squad after Gini Wijnaldum agreed to sign for PSG.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the Gladbach midfielder of late, with reputable BILD journalist Christian Falk claiming Jurgen Klopp is keen on the young Germany international.

Neuhaus is said to be seen as a potential replacement for Wijnaldum, which should come as music to Liverpool fans’ ears.

The Netherlands maestro leaves behind big boots to fill this summer, but with talk of the Reds considering cracking on with the options already at their disposal, it’s promising other reports state otherwise.