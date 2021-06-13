Minamino’s Japan withdrawal explained as speculation over potential Liverpool departure arises

David Lynch has confirmed that Taki Minamino’s withdrawal from the Japanese national side ahead of a World Cup qualifier had nothing to do with the player sorting out his Liverpool future.

Writing for the Anfield Watch, the journalist explained that the forward’s temporary departure had been arranged in order to help him recover following his involvement in prior recent ties.

The Reds are not thought to be interested in another loan spell for the former RB Salzburg star, with any potential suitor needing to provide the funds to take him on permanently if they wish to make use of the 26-year-old’s services.

The No.18’s situation at Liverpool is one that’s difficult to work out precisely, having been effectively dropped from the first-team despite a promising performance prior to the turn of year in our dismantling of Crystal Palace.

A loan spell with Ralph Hassenhuttl’s Southampton outfit appeared to work in the Japan international’s favour before petering out somewhat over time.

With Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi tipped for Anfield exits, it’s possible that Jurgen Klopp could deem holding on to the player worthwhile, even with another forward likely to be brought in – particularly so if the likes of Mo Salah and co. are called to the Olympics.

