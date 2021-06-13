(Photos) Henderson is England squad’s father figure as LFC star helps Grealish & Saka

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson continues to show his leadership qualities on international duty with England.

His team-mates had to get ready for a photoshoot, all decked out in classy suits, but it seems a few of the younger lads weren’t overly experienced when it comes to tying ties.

MORE: (Photos) Work begins on exciting development as Anfield Road closes

Fear not – for Henderson was on hand!

In the photographs below, you can see the Liverpool captain helping Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka with their ties ahead of the photoshoot – via r/LiverpoolFC.

Just need me a man who looks at me the way Jack Grealish looks at Jordan Henderson pic.twitter.com/uAir3d6ZSs — Jack Duncan🔻 (@JackDunc1) June 12, 2021