(Photos) Work begins on exciting development as Anfield Road closes

It seems work has begun on the stadium redevelopment as Anfield Road has been closed from public access.

Liverpool have plans in place to increase the red cauldron to a whopping 61,000 seater.

The development will see Anfield become the fourth largest club football stadium in the country.

As reported earlier this month, the entrance in-between the Kop end and The Kenny Dalglish Stand will be increased in size to allow large items for shows and concerts to pass through easily.

Take a look at the photos of Anfield Road’s closure below – via This Is Anfield.

🔴 Anfield Road has now been closed as Liverpool begin work on their stadium expansion. ➡️ https://t.co/H72biwIfv8 pic.twitter.com/crjywD9trQ — This Is Anfield (@thisisanfield) June 12, 2021