Some Liverpool fans are saying the same thing about Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips after England performance

Posted by
Some Liverpool fans are saying the same thing about Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips after England performance

Liverpool fans took to Twitter following England’s opening group stage victory at the European Championship to comment on how well-suited Kalvin Phillips would be for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The Leeds United midfielder attracted praise for his energetic performance, providing the crucial assist for Raheem Sterling’s lone goal as Gareth Southgate’s men secured their first points of the competition against Croatia.

A constant thorn in the World Cup-finalists’ side, the Englishman posted a commendable performance at Wembley, demonstrating his ability to contribute effectively in both defensive and offensive departments.

READ MORE: Greater chance of Liverpool recalling John Aldridge to the squad than signing 27-goal star with expiring contract, says ex-Red

Playing under a manager who prizes above all-else work-rate and plays a press-heavy style of football, the 25-year-old would arguably be a reasonable fit for Liverpool.

With a contract not set to expire until the summer of 2024, however, it’s not a player we can see us being able to secure on the cheap – particularly not if he continues to play to such a high standard for the remainder of the Euros.

Nonetheless, with a handful of our midfield options in their 30s, the England international is one to potentially consider for the future.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below:

Should Liverpool bring Raheem Sterling back after agent split?

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top