(Video) Bobby Firmino comp is two-and-a-half minutes of pure joy

Whatever ‘it’ is in football, we can assure you that Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has ‘it’.

The Brazil international may have come under scrutiny for a lacklustre goal form last season, but there is no doubting his quality.

It’s easy to see Firmino enjoys playing football, especially when he drops his flicks and tricks, but it’s also a massively impactful advantage he has over his peers.

In the video compilation below, which is just over two minutes in length, you can see the Liverpool star making opposition players look like fools!

Comp created by GDComps.