(Video) Fabio Vieira’s best bits as Liverpool tipped to make intriguing swap deal

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Porto starlet Fabio Vieira, with midfielder Marko Grujic going in the other direction.

That’s according to Portuguese outlet Correio da Manha, via Paisley Gates, who report the Reds are interested in the 21-year-old.

Vieira has made a name for himself in Portugal, bagging an impressive six goals in 13 appearances for the national team’s U21s so far, but is a relative unknown throughout the rest of Europe

We at Empire of the Kop were keen to get a better look at the Liverpool-linked forward and have sourced what we think is a great example of the young lad’s skills from YouTube…