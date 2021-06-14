25-year-old confident of securing £15m Liverpool exit this summer

Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic is said to be confident of securing a move away from Anfield this summer.

That’s according to a report by Football Insider, who claim the Reds will not stand in the Serbia international’s way as the club hopes to raise transfer funds from sales.

Liverpool are believed to be holding out for £15 million for Grujic, which is a slight departure from the £20 million price-tag that was slapped on the 25-year-old last summer.

The midfielder has spent four of the five seasons he’s been at Anfield out on loan, including two successful years in the German capital with Hertha Berlin.

Liverpool fans have only been able to see glimpses of Grujic since 2016, with a total of 16 first-team appearances since swapping Red Star Belgrade for the Reds.

It’s unclear what Jurgen Klopp’s plans are for the Serbian this summer, but reports state Porto could be tempted into a swap deal involving the 25-year-old.