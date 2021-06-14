34-year-old puts pen to paper on Liverpool deal

Veteran goalkeeper Adrian has signed a new contract with Liverpool, the club has confirmed.

The 34-year-old’s deal was due to expire at the end of the month, but the Reds have moved to secure the Spaniard’s services for at least another term.

Earlier this month it was reported that Adrian would be offered a new contract and Caoimhin Kelleher could be sent out on loan for the 2021/22 season.

If the Irishman is allowed to leave Liverpool this summer, it’ll strike us at Empire of the Kop as an odd decision by the club.

Kelleher moved ahead of Adrian in the pecking order last season, with even Jurgen Klopp admitting the 22-year-old had effectively become No.2 to Alisson.

That being said, as it stands, the Spaniard is undoubtedly the best third-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League…