£36m Liverpool signing backed for success by former team-mate

Posted by
£36m Liverpool signing backed for success by former team-mate

New Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate has been tipped for success by a former RB Leipzig team-mate.

Yvon Mvogo, who spent last season in the Netherlands with PSV on loan from the Bundesliga side, has no doubts about the ‘fantastic defender’.

MORE: 25-year-old confident of securing £15m Liverpool exit this summer

Speaking to the Mirror, the goalkeeper has backed Konate to find success in the Premier League with Liverpool after a difficult injury-plagued year.

Ibra Konate is just such a fantastic defender. He had some injuries this year so he couldn’t show his full potential,” Mvogo said.

Konate, Romano, Liverpool
Ibrahima Konate will join Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Joel Matip and co. at Anfield this summer

He’s one of the best young defenders I have seen in my career and I just wish him all the best at Liverpool. I’m sure he will succeed there and show everyone what a great player he is,” the 27-year-old continued.

I know he has all the attributes needed to do well in the Premier League. He has all the strengths a defender needs.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top