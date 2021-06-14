Alisson keeps clean sheet as Fabinho makes Brazil cameo, but Liverpool star snubbed

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson kept a clean sheet for Brazil over the weekend, as the Canarinho registered a 3-0 win over Venezuela.

PSG stalwart Marquinhos opened the scoring in the first-half, before Neymar and Gabriel Barbosa finished the game off in the second period.

It was a fairly quiet evening for Alisson between the sticks, with Brazil dominating proceedings for much of the 90 minutes.

Fellow Liverpool team-mate Fabinho was brought off the bench in closing stages – making more of a cameo than anything else – but Roberto Firmino was left on the side-lines.

The Liverpool trio have travelled with the Brazil squad for the ongoing Copa America, which is being held in their home nation.

The international tournament was slated to be hosted by Argentina and Colombia, but political and pandemic-related issues forced a change in circumstances.