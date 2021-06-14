Andy Robertson issues message to Christian Eriksen and family

Liverpool and Scotland star Andy Robertson has issued a lovely message to Christian Eriksen and his family.

The Denmark maestro collapsed on the field during a game against Finland and had to be resuscitated by on-hand medical staff.

MORE: Wijnaldum dedicates goal to Liverpool superstar by copying celebration

It was a harrowing affair and the entire footballing world was brought together in the hopes Eriksen would be okay.

Thankfully, those on-hand, including referee Anthony Taylor and Denmark’s Simon Kjaer and Kasper Schmeichel, acted quickly and the midfielder is now in a stable condition.

Scotland captain Robertson took a moment in a recent press conference talk about the Eriksen incident and wish him and his family all the best.

“My well wishes, and the whole of the Scotland team’s well wishes, to Christian Eriksen and his family,” he said, as quoted by the BBC.

“After what we witnessed last night, I hope he, his family and all the Danish players are okay. My heart goes to them and luckily the news seems a wee bit more positive today.

“And the way the Danish players acted on the pitch was a credit to themselves. Whatever else happens in this tournament, for me, they’ll be the heroes in this one.”