Andy Robertson makes history with Scotland in UEFA Euro 2020

Liverpool full-back Andy Robertson made history in UEFA Euro 2020 this week, leading his Scotland side out in their opening fixture of the competition against the Czech Republic at Hampden Park.

It’s the first time the nation has qualified for the an international tournament this century, having evaded both UEFA and FIFA’s flagship competitions since 1998.

Robertson and co. were wished well by Liverpool’s official Twitter account, which shared a photograph of the Scotland captain with a caption reading: ‘Stepping out at Hampden as skipper… Proud of you, Robbo!‘

Stepping out at Hampden as skipper… Proud of you, Robbo! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/e36rOecXVJ — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 14, 2021

We at Empire of the Kop are hoping to see Scotland progress deeply in the Euros – just as we are all the home nations.

Liverpool have a representative in the England squad in the form of club captain Jordan Henderson.

The Reds have a couple of men playing for Wales this summer too, with Neco Williams and Harry Wilson both called up.

Xherdan Shaqiri, Diogo Jota, Thiago Alcantara, Ozan Kabak and Gini Wijnaldum are also representing their nations this summer.