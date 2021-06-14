Bundesliga side submit low-ball bid for Liverpool midfielder – report

Hertha Berlin have reportedly submitted a rather low-ball bid for Liverpool midfielder Marko Grujic.

That’s according to Portuguese outlet A Bola, who state the Bundesliga side have offered the Reds just €13 million (£9.5 million) for the Serbia international.

MORE: Dortmund target Liverpool-linked forward to replace Jadon Sancho – report

The Liverpool Echo have reported the Premier League giants wanted around £19 million for Grujic in previous transfer windows.

The 25-year-old has spent four of the five seasons he’s been at Anfield out on loan, including two successful years in the German capital with Hertha Berlin.

Liverpool fans have only been able to see glimpses of Grujic since 2016, with a total of 16 first-team appearances since swapping Red Star Belgrade for the Reds.

It’s unclear what Jurgen Klopp’s plans are for the Serbian this summer, but reports elsewhere state Porto could be tempted into a swap deal involving the 25-year-old.