Dortmund target Liverpool-linked forward to replace Jadon Sancho – report

Borussia Dortmund are reportedly set to rival Liverpool for the signature of PSV forward Donyell Malen.

That’s according to reputable German outlet BILD, while Calciomercato in Italy claim the Reds are keen on the 22-year-old.

Jurgen Klopp is said to be interested in bringing more attacking options to Anfield this summer, and 27-goal Malen ticks all the boxes.

Dortmund, if the BILD report is accurate, could become a problem for Liverpool, as it’s stated the PSV star has been earmarked as a potential Jadon Sancho replacement.

The England international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in recent weeks, with the BBC reporting that negotiations are ongoing.

If Dortmund were to cash in on Sancho, they’d surely have more than enough money at their disposal to blow any other side competing for Malen out of the water.