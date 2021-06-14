Liverpool to sign ‘new Toni Kroos’ to replace Gini Wijnaldum – report

Liverpool have reportedly ‘chosen’ to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Florian Neuhaus to replace Gini Wijnaldum.

That’s according to Spanish outlet AS, who add to the numerous reports linking the 24-year-old with a move to Anfield.

Dubbed the ‘new Toni Kroos’, Neuhaus is heavily rumoured to have attracted the interests of both Liverpool and Manchester City.

The Reds will have a Wijnaldum-shaped hole in their squad next season, and could do with someone stepping into the Dutchman’s shoes.

AS report ‘everything indicates’ Neuhaus will join Liverpool this summer, but sources close to the club suggest interest in the midfielder only goes as far as monitoring his situation.

The Gladbach star has turned heads this past couple of seasons, reportedly garnering interest from Borussia Dortmund, Bayern Munich and Man City, as well as the Reds.