Premier League club makes move for long-term Liverpool target – report

Arsenal are reportedly in the market for an attacking midfielder this summer and have identified former Liverpool target Nabil Fekir as an option.

That’s according to Spanish outlet AS, who go as far as to claim the Gunners have opened the bidding for the Real Betis star.

But the amount Arsenal have offered is believed to be nowhere near an acceptable fee for Fekir, from the perspective of the Spaniards.

Liverpool notably had a deal for the Frenchman fall apart in the 11th hour back in 2018 because of concerns relating to the midfielder’s injury record.

It didn’t bother Fekir too much, mind you – he’d go on to win the World Cup with France and secure a move to Real Betis in the following 12 months after his failed Anfield switch.

In light of Arsenal’s reported interest, it remains to be seen if Liverpool still have a lingering eye on the Frenchman, having not suffered a serious injury since February 2018 – but it seems, to us at least, the ship has sailed.