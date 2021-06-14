(Video) Thiago surprises Liverpool fan with special Father’s Day message

Thiago Alcantara has teamed up with the daughter of a Liverpool fan to deliver a special Father’s Day message.

Thea hopped onto a video-chat with the Spaniard and surprised her dad, Lee McNeil, who has recently been fighting cancer.

One moment that stands out from the clip below is when the die-hard Liverpool supporter is chatting about his troubles and Thiago says it’s Lee that’s giving him a boost, not the other way around.

As revealed by Thiago, NIVEA, club sponsors, will cover the cost of Lee’s Anfield season ticket, a cancelled holiday and have arranged for Lee to travel to the new Kirkby training facilities to meet the players and coaches, while Thea has been invited to Anfield to be a match-day mascot. Glorious stuff.

