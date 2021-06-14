Wijnaldum dedicates goal to Liverpool superstar by copying celebration

Gini Wijnaldum dedicated his goal against Ukraine to Liverpool centre-half and compatriot Virgil van Dijk.

The defender would have captained the Netherlands at Euro 2020 this summer, but was clattered by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford early on in the 2020/21 season, leaving the 29-year-old needing ACL surgery.

Wijnaldum, who will officially join Ligue 1 side PSG in two weeks, has been the Oranje‘s acting captain in van Dijk’s absence – and has adopted his goal celebration too.

The midfielder previously vowed to continue using big Virg’s celebration until he’s fit and back on the field.

Gini Wijnaldum’s celebration is a tribute to his injured teammate Virgil Van Dijk, who would have been the #NED captain had he been fit for #EURO2020 pic.twitter.com/anJ66Rkw18 — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 13, 2021