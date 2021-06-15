Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain told to leave Liverpool by club legend

Liverpool midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain has been advised by club legend John Barnes to leave Anfield this summer.

The 27-year-old is a popular figure in the changing room, but has struggled with fitness problems over the last few years and has been told to cut ties with the Reds.

Speaking to BettingOdds.com, Barnes said: “I think [Ox should join] Leicester or West Ham.

“Leicester would probably be a bit better suited because they’re more stable than West Ham as they know that they will be in the top seven most seasons, which isn’t the case for West Ham.

“However, if he wanted to go back down south then I think West Ham would be a good move for Alex, too.”

Based on Ox’s injury record alone, we’d have to agree with Barnes on this one.

While the former Arsenal man’s ability is undoubtedly there, he has at times struggled to keep himself available to Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool.

Much like with Naby Keita, there is a feeling in segments of the fan-base that if an appropriate offer were to come in for Oxlade-Chamberlain, it’d be hard for the Reds to turn it down.