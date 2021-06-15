Dejan Lovren sends Mo Salah a nice message and a cheeky dig for his birthday

Former Liverpool centre-back Dejan Lovren has sent a tweet to his pal Mo Salah on the Egyptian King’s 29th birthday.

Salah, who has 125 goals for Liverpool in four seasons, is being celebrated online for his achievements since signing from AS Roma in 2017.

Lovren’s message included a joke that Salah looks older than him, but that sums up their friendship!

I wish a Happy Birthday to my older looking brother @MoSalah May God bless you and protect you. ❤️💪🏻 — Dejan Lovren (@Dejan06Lovren) June 15, 2021

The Croat won the Russian title with Zenit, but wasn’t in his side’s starting XI for their defeat by England in the opening game of this summer’s Euros.

Salah is currently enjoying a well-earned break, and we hope he returns to Liverpool for pre-season instead of heading to Japan for the Olympics.

It’s silly of Egypt to call him up in the first place, and we hope Liverpool reject it. After all, they’ll have him for a month of the season after Christmas due to the irritatingly timed African Cup of Nations, which will also see us without Sadio Mane and Naby Keita.