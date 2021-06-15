Diogo Jota reveals ‘extra motivation’ for Euro 2020 this summer

Liverpool forward Diogo Jota, who is currently on international duty with Portugal at the Euros, has spoken of “extra motivation” for silverware this summer.

The 24-year-old wasn’t part of the squad when Cristiano Ronaldo and co. claimed the European Championship in 2016, but has since totted up 16 international caps.

Jota could very well be a dark horse for Portugal this summer, scoring six goals in his last 12 appearances for Os Navegadores.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of his side’s opening clash against Hungary this week, the Liverpool forward said fans returning to the stands will serve as extra motivation for the players.

“I think there is no extra pressure, but a huge pride for what we achieved in 2016,” he said, via the Liverpool Echo.

“Being champions of Europe makes everyone proud. Of course, the opponents are aware and really want to defeat the current champions, and [our first opponents] Hungary will play at home.”

“It is an extra motivation with fans in the stadium, something that we are not used to anymore, especially in the last season,” Jota continued.

“So we know the difficulties that this causes and we have to overcome it all. It is important to start with a win.”