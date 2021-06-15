Final decision made on returning player who’ll join Liverpool squad this summer

Liverpool remain keen on offloading Loris Karius before his contract expires next summer.

That’s according to the Echo, who claim the Reds are surveying potential clubs who could be interested in taking the goalkeeper.

MORE: Youri Tielemans answers Liverpool question in Belgium press conference: “Let the journalists speak”

In their lengthy report, the reputable Liverpool-based outlet states Karius is expected to re-join Jurgen Klopp’s squad for pre-season this summer but remains available for transfer.

The 27-year-old hasn’t been the same player since the disastrous Champions League final in 2018 – in which the Reds lost 3-1 to La Liga juggernauts Real Madrid.

Since then, Karius has been loaned out to Besiktas and Union Berlin, but is yet to find good fortune.

The German signed for Liverpool in 2016, making 49 appearances for the Reds before the fateful Kiev final.

After totting up a respectable 67 games for Besiktas, Karius cancelled his contract because of alleged issues regarding wages.

The goalkeeper then joined Union Berlin on a temporary basis last summer, but only made four Bundesliga appearances in the 2020/21 season.