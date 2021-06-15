It’s time for FSG to deliver – Liverpool’s crucial summer transfer window

Liverpool’s recovery in the last ten games was spectacular.

It’s remarkable that but for late goals against Leeds and Newcastle then we would have finished a point below Manchester United after losing six home games in a row while having so many key players injured or playing out of position.

Rio Ferdinand was wrong with his claim that ‘Liverpool are now behind’ Manchester United.

If anything the final ten games showed how far Man City and Liverpool are still ahead of the rest.

Jurgen Klopp and his men pulled it out of the bag, they did the hard work.

Fabinho’s return to the centre was key but special mentions must go to the rock that is Nat Phillips, the joy to watch that is Thiago and the creative genius of Trent.

A statue of Alisson rising for the header at West Brom should be considered in the Anfield region to commemorate the epic fightback.

Liverpool’s team delivered after a truly hellish run of bad luck that began when Pickford clattered into Van Dijk.

The players should now be rewarded with investment from FSG to match their superlative efforts.

The signing of Konate was a great start but make no mistake anything less than a replacement for Gini in the middle and a new striker would be a massive disappointment.

While it’s unlikely FSG will abandon will their normal approach, it should not be rigidly dependent on whether we can finally find buyers for the likes of Shaqiri, Origi and Grujic and Wilson.

And that seems to be the suggestion from respected correspondents such as James Pearce.

If Manchester United can bid £67 million for Jadon Sancho but Liverpool need to sell back-ups surely questions must be asked.

The furore over the Super League debacle may have died down but let’s not forget FSG’s lack of action in the transfer market caused many of the problems last season.

The failure to replace Lovren or bring in a replacement at the start of January when we were still top of the league – meaning Henderson and Fabinho were played out of position – was the catalyst for a winter to forget.

This may be old news but inactivity this summer will bring those old issues to the fore.

Patson Daka looks a really exciting talent and if he’s half as good as Bruno Fernandes then Liverpool should invest in Pedro Goncalves and fill something missing since Coutinho departed.

But whoever they choose and we normally get it right – as we did superbly with Jota and Thiago – we need to build from a position of strength.

Rio might be still dazed from his short lived boxing career, because we’re still the team to beat along with Man City.

Let’s kick on this summer. It’s time for FSG to deliver.