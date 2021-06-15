Liverpool given green light for exciting £60m Anfield development

Liverpool FC have been given the green light for plans to expand Anfield to a 61,000 seater stadium over the next 12 months.

The City Council recommended plans to increase the Anfield Road End’s capacity, which have now been approved by a committee – as reported by the Echo.

As per This Is Anfield, the new plan for the corner of the Anfield Road End and the Kenny Dalglish Stand will see an entry section big enough to bring in large items for stages to convert the stadium for concerts and shows.

Preparations had already begun outside Anfield, with the club anticipating the green light they have now officially been given.

By the end of construction, which will cost around £60 million, the expanded stand will look similar to what the Main Stand currently looks like and will increase historic venue’s capacity to a whopping 61,000.

The development will move Anfield ahead of the Etihad and the Emirates in terms of capacity, leaving only the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the London Stadium and Old Trafford as larger than Liverpool’s in the country – in terms of club football.