Liverpool target ‘very keen’ after snubbing move to West Ham, says Football Insider

Liverpool have reportedly been handed a massive boost in their apparent pursuit of Patson Daka.

That’s according to Football Insider, who claim the Red Bull Salzburg striker has ruled out a potential move to fellow Premier League side West Ham.

MORE: Liverpool planning audacious move for £59m Bundesliga winger – report

The same source also states Daka is ‘very keen’ to join a club like Liverpool this summer.

The Reds have been heavily linked with a move for the Zambia international, and it seems like things could be heating up behind the scenes.

It’s unclear how deep Liverpool’s interest in Daka truly goes, but some reporters in Spain already think it’s a done deal.

The Reds struggled to get goals at several stages last season and it wouldn’t be a surprise if bringing in attacking reinforcements was on the agenda for Jurgen Klopp and co.

Liverpool could do a lot worse than 22-year-old Daka, who has bagged an outstanding 68 goals in 125 appearances for Salzburg.