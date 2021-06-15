Mbappe lauds PSG for signing Liverpool’s Gini Wijnaldum on a free

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe, long rated as a fantasy Liverpool target, has praised his club for securing Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer ahead of next season.

The Reds have lost a key component of our midfield, and more annoyingly, on a Bosman, with Gini choosing to run down his contract and not accepting Liverpool’s renewed terms, instead more than doubling his wages in Ligue 1.

Wijnaldum is currently on international duty at the Euros where he is skippering the Netherlands, for whom he scored a wonder-goal in their opening 3-2 win over Ukraine, but will join PSG post-tournament.

“He’s really a very good player, I’m very happy he’s coming, it was a great opportunity that the club seized. They worked very well,” Mbappe told Le10 Sport.

PSG have loudly announced they will not be selling Mbappe, despite the fact he only has two years left on his contract.

Neymar has extended his deal though, so perhaps the French giants will be able to convince the younger, just as marketable forward, of their project.

For Liverpool, he’s likely only a pipe-dream. The wages required to make the deal happen are just not feasible. We should be lowering our expectations and hoping for the next big thing, instead.