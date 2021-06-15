(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo fumes at Diogo Jota for not passing in Euro 2020 opener

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was not too happy with Liverpool forward Diogo Jota on Tuesday evening.

The five-time Ballon d’Or fumed at the 24-year-old after opting to shoot instead of laying off the Juventus star.

Jota found himself turning and twisting near the edge of Hungary’s box, with a chance eventually falling to his left foot.

Ronaldo moved into space along the left side of the area, but the Liverpool man fired a shot goalward anyway, which was saved.

The Portugal captain was visibly frustrated with Jota, as you can see in the video below.

Pictures via ITV.

#EURO2020 كأس امم اوروبا | المجر 0 × 0 البرتغال | فرصة جوتا HD

Follow me: @MnbrMadrid5 pic.twitter.com/2RjXLHWpeM — أهداف اليورو HD (@euromnbr68) June 15, 2021