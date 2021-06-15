(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo fumes at Diogo Jota for not passing in Euro 2020 opener

Posted by
(Video) Cristiano Ronaldo fumes at Diogo Jota for not passing in Euro 2020 opener

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo was not too happy with Liverpool forward Diogo Jota on Tuesday evening.

The five-time Ballon d’Or fumed at the 24-year-old after opting to shoot instead of laying off the Juventus star.

MORE: (Video) Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold debuts bold new look

Jota found himself turning and twisting near the edge of Hungary’s box, with a chance eventually falling to his left foot.

Ronaldo moved into space along the left side of the area, but the Liverpool man fired a shot goalward anyway, which was saved.

The Portugal captain was visibly frustrated with Jota, as you can see in the video below.

Pictures via ITV.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top