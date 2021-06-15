(Video) Liverpool star Trent Alexander-Arnold debuts bold new look

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold has got a bold new look.

The young Scouser has got his hair put into thin, twisted dreadlocks, which has been shared in a video on social media.

Trent’s new look has split the opinion of Liverpool fans, with LFC Transfer Room polling over 2,000 of their followers.

60% of those who took part weren’t keen on his new ‘do – but we at Empire of the Kop think Trent looks smart!

