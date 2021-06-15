(Video) Virgil van Dijk hits photoshoot with funny shirt with Joel Matip’s face on

Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk turned up to the Reds’ latest kit photoshoot with a special t-shirt on.

The Netherlands star rocked up on site with a print of Joel Matip’s face front and centre on his attire!

It drew a giggle from team-mate Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, before van Dijk turned to the camera and said: “The legend,” while pointing to his shirt.

Two things to take from the short video below: 1. Virgil has a cracking sense of humour, 2. Matip is a well-loved member of Liverpool’s squad! Pictures via LFC TV.

THAT SHIRT! 🤣🤣 Find someone who loves you the way @VirgilvDijk loves Joel Matip ❤️ pic.twitter.com/TE74g4zGLt — Liverpool FC (@LFC) June 15, 2021