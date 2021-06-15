Youri Tielemans answers Liverpool question in Belgium press conference: “Let the journalists speak”

Leicester City and Belgium star Youri Tielemans has broken broken the silence after being heavily linked with a switch to Liverpool this summer.

The latest on the Reds’ apparent pursuit of the midfielder is that a ‘concrete move’ hasn’t yet been made, and the player will only think about his future after the Euros.

But that hasn’t stopped journalists from asking Tielemans about the rumours, and the 24-year-old duly offered an answer in a recent press conference.

“That’s really none of my business right now,” the FA Cup final match-winner said, as per the Leicester Mercury.

“Let the journalists speak. They undoubtedly have a lot to do with that, but I don’t care about that.

“All I can do is make sure that I am as good as possible on the pitch.”

It’s a bit of a side-step from Tielemans, to be honest – but that should come as no surprise; he isn’t going to say he wants to join Liverpool in the middle of international duty with Belgium.

That being said, it wouldn’t have been impossible for the midfielder to state his intentions to remain at Leicester City beyond this summer. One to keep an eye on, perhaps…