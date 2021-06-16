England fans think Thiago is copying Jack Grealish, but he really, really isn’t

Posted by
England fans think Thiago is copying Jack Grealish, but he really, really isn’t

Thiago has been wearing his socks by his ankles since Jack Grealish was on loan in League One – but many England fans on social media thought the Spanish legend was copying the Aston Villa man when they saw Liverpool’s midfielder at the Euros!

Below are a load of tweets about the subject – which are like saying Antonín Panenka copied Jorginho with his penalty technique!

As this picture below proves however, Thiago was doing it first!

Neither brilliant playmaker started for either England or Spain respectively in the opening Group Stage games, which says a lot about the pragmatism of international managers.

Grealish is England’s most exciting player, and Thiago – well – in our opinion is one of the best midfielders on the planet and in a different league to Koke – who played instead.

 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top