England fans think Thiago is copying Jack Grealish, but he really, really isn’t

Thiago has been wearing his socks by his ankles since Jack Grealish was on loan in League One – but many England fans on social media thought the Spanish legend was copying the Aston Villa man when they saw Liverpool’s midfielder at the Euros!

Below are a load of tweets about the subject – which are like saying Antonín Panenka copied Jorginho with his penalty technique!

Someone tell Thiago to pull his socks up and have some respect for Grealish — CrøydönKDB (@LiamFOfficial) June 14, 2021

Thiago at 34 wearing his socks like Grealish and stinking the place out. Goodness me — Phil O’Siffy (@unitedbobo1) June 14, 2021

Thiago got on ankle socks thinking he going to ball out like Grealish, go away you bum — Dios Mio (@Farda_Alphonso) June 14, 2021

As this picture below proves however, Thiago was doing it first!

He's been doing it since Grealish was in League 2 mate, I doubt he's copying some bozo with a fash haircut https://t.co/q371x6aEkf pic.twitter.com/HUC8eLqEZz — Jay 🇮🇪🏳️‍🌈 (@ScouseSocialism) June 14, 2021

Neither brilliant playmaker started for either England or Spain respectively in the opening Group Stage games, which says a lot about the pragmatism of international managers.

Grealish is England’s most exciting player, and Thiago – well – in our opinion is one of the best midfielders on the planet and in a different league to Koke – who played instead.