Gini Wijnaldum’s heartfelt Jurgen Klopp birthday tweet will sadden Liverpool fans

PSG-bound Gini Wijnaldum released a heartfelt tweet wishing his former coach Jurgen Klopp a happy birthday.

The German turn 54 today, with many fans flocking to social media to join in with the well wishes and thank the former Dortmund boss for his incredible achievements at the club.

The former No.5 is set to join the Ligue 1 outfit on a free transfer, having been offered a more lucrative wage packet than that provided by Barcelona.

You’ve been an inspiration to me these last five years and a fantastic boss. Thanks for always believing in me and supporting me in the amazing way you did! Wishing you a happy birthday and all the best 👊🏾❤️#JürgenKlopp pic.twitter.com/1a8Iu3YBYG — Gini Wijnaldum (@GWijnaldum) June 16, 2021

It’s somewhat upsetting to see the Dutchman supply the tweet version of a pinch reality check, further confirming his eventual arrival in the French top-flight.

Having formed an intergral part of Klopp’s midfield, as the Reds lifted both the Champions League and Premier League title in successive seasons, there’s no questioning how much we’ll miss his presence in the middle of the park going forward.

Though the need for a new forward was highlighted by the poor form of Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane last term, the potential replacement of such a key performer could arguably be perceived as the bigger priority in the transfer window.

