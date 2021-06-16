‘It’s fairly evident…’ Fowler & Carragher note main issues Liverpool need to address in the transfer window

Robbie Fowler and Jamie Carragher have advised Liverpool to make additions to the squad in the summer transfer window.

With Gini Wijnaldum PSG-bound, the need for a new midfielder has been highlighted by pundits, former players and supporters alike, with the club set to lose a significant chunk of durability in the middle of the park.

“Through the spine of the team, there should be an addition in every area,” the former Reds defender said. “They’ve got the centre-back in Konate but they also need a midfield player to replace Gini Wijnaldum and an attacking player to add more goals.”

Bringing new faces into the squad is paramount in terms of addressing the “average age” of the side, according to the ex-striker, a reasonable point in consideration of the fact that two of Jurgen Klopp’s midfield starters are 30-years-old.

“It’s tough because City are brilliant and have so much depth,” the 46-year-old said.

“Then you’ve got the impact of the pandemic on Liverpool’s finances so there’s unlikely to be massive money available.

“But it’s fairly evident that the average age of the squad needs to come down a bit.”

Even with the effects of the pandemic to come to terms with, the former Dortmund boss previously admitted that Liverpool’s transfer plans wouldn’t change significantly without Champions League qualification.

Having secured entry into Europe’s premier competition, however, we at the EOTK find it difficult to believe that new signings beyond Konate will be difficult to arrange.

Given how injury-prone the likes of Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain are, we can’t see Klopp rolling the dice next season on our midfield lasting an entire campaign.

