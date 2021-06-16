Klopp reportedly plans tactical tweak involving Thiago to get most out of Liverpool’s attack

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly planning on trialling Thiago Alcantara in a No.10 role during pre-season.

This comes from Football Insider, who cite a source close to the club, with the rationale being that the classy Spaniard’s passing range and technical flair will be invaluable in terms of opening up defences behind the front-three.

The former Bayern Munich star has operated somewhat deeper in his first campaign for Liverpool, though with a full-strength squad set to return next season, the former Dortmund boss may feel it is time to implement another tactical evolution.

With Virgil van Dijk set to be available for selection once more, the Dutchman’s pace would allow us to return to our recently implemented high line.

Should our opponents be regularly squeezed into their own halves again, it would theoretically make sense to play Thiago a little higher up the pitch to help break down compact defences.

With Fabinho back in the middle of the park, we could be assured over having some level of protection for our own back four, though we’d wonder how Klopp would replace the balance in the middle of the park usually provided by Gini Wijnaldum.

