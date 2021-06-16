Liverpool attacker says he’ll ‘talk to agent’ about future as Reds set to lose fan favourite

Xherdan Shaqiri will always be fondly remembered at Anfield.

He hit the cross for Gini Wijnaldum during the 4-0 win over Barcelona, and he bagged a brace to defeat Manchester United – but his time at the club has probably come to its natural end.

He doesn’t score the goals or have the pace to play consistently in the front-three, and doesn’t have anything like the tactical nous or defensive discipline to play centrally.

The player himself has gone on record saying his future will be sorted out after the Euros, and we think Liverpool at this stage will simply sell to the highest bidder.

David Anderson of the Mirror shares the quotes:

Xherdan Shaqiri claims he decide his Liverpool future after Euro 2020. “I have a contract there and after the Euros, of course, I will talk to my agent. We will look at the situation and then we will decide how to proceed.” #LiverpoolFC #euro2020 — David Anderson (@MirrorAnderson) June 15, 2021

In Shaq’s place, we’d quite like Jurgen Klopp to utilise the skills of Harvey Elliott. The youngster is off the back of a brilliant season in the Championship, and could thrive with the experience he gained in English football’s second tier.

He was Blackburn Rovers’ best player, pretty much, and we like the diea of him getting rotation minutes off the bench for the term for us.