Liverpool tracking 17-goal La Liga star who impressed against Thiago’s Spain – report

Liverpool are reportedly keeping track of Real Sociedad’s Alexander Isak with a view to potentially signing the striker as a Bobby Firmino replacement.

This comes from Noticias de Gipuzkoa (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that the forward’s sterling performance in Sweden’s 0-0 stalemate with Spain attracted the Reds’ attention.

The club’s No.9 had attracted critique for his perceived downturn in form, leading some to question whether the Brazilian’s time at Anfield had reached a natural end.

READ MORE: ‘Time has come’ for Liverpool to repeat recent transfer masterclass, says Carragher

Registering 17 goals in 34 La Liga appearances, the former Borussia Dortmund man attracted praise with his European Championship group stage performance whilst Liverpool midfielder Thiago Alcantara appeared to take the brunt of criticism for Luis Enrique’s men.

With a reported release clause of €70m, however, it’s one potential signing that may very well be out beyond our financial reach.

While we at the EOTK would be keen to see Firmino supplied a chance to prove that the prior term was nothing more than an unfortunate blip as part of an even more unfortunate season, it remains key that Jurgen Klopp’s men add a new forward to the ranks.

With the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi offering little in the way of genuine competition for places, our backup options – barring Diogo Jota – could do with something of a minor overhaul.

Liverpool’s AFCON boost may lead Klopp to put off one KEY signing – it shouldn’t