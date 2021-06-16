Liverpool urged by Barnes to replace Klopp with Premier League rival’s boss instead of Gerrard

John Barnes has advised his former side to appoint Pep Guardiola as manager when Jurgen Klopp leaves the role, as reported by BettingOdds.com (via the Metro).

The German is set to remain at the helm until 2024, with a further extension yet to be arranged, though the former midfielder did not need to think twice about who would be best suited to take over down the line.

“Pep Guardiola. Of course there are other managers that you would think are better suited, such as Steven Gerrard who has had a very good season at Rangers, but is he going to come to Liverpool off the back of one good year?” the Reds legend said.

“Of course he would be given time because of his relationship with Liverpool.

“I’m sure Steven will do really well over the course of his career, but he’s going to have to show a longer level of consistency over a longer period of time before we start linking him with the Liverpool job.”

Steven Gerrard is a name that has been regularly mentioned with regard to potentially replacing the title-winning Liverpool boss.

Having recently secured the return of the Scottish Premiership to the Ibrox, the former Reds captain has already shown great promise in his blossoming managerial career.

That being said, Barnes is right to point out that there are far more experienced potential managerial options available, should Klopp not extend his stay at Anfield.

A lot can change in three years, of course, though it’s more than likely that Gerrard will need to prove himself at a larger European outfit before being actively considered as a potential replacement.

We can’t really see Guardiola being looked at seriously either, however, if the 50-year-old still remains at the Etihad past 2024.

