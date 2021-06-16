Liverpool’s Premier League Fixtures 2021/22 announced: Reds face Norwich and Farke at Carrow Road

Liverpool’s Premier League fixtures for the upcoming campaign have been officially released, with the club set to face Norwich on their return to the English top-flight.

Jurgen Klopp’s men will visit the Canaries at Carrow Road after Daniel Farke’s Norfolk outfit stormed to the top of the Championship with 97 points last term, as reported in a tweet from The Athletic journalist James Pearce.

Aug: 14 – Norwich City (A)

21 – Burnley (H)

28 – Chelsea (H) Sep: 11 – Leeds (A)

18 – Palace (H)

25 – Brentford (A) Oct: 2 – Man City (H)

16 – Watford (A)

23 – Man United (A)

30 – Brighton (H) Nov: 6 – West Ham (A)

20 – Arsenal (H)

27 – Southampton (H)

30 – Everton (A) — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 16, 2021

March: 5 – West Ham (H)

12 – Brighton (A)

19 – Manchester United (H) April: 2 – Watford (H)

9 – Manchester City (A)

16 – Aston Villa (A)

23 – Everton (H)

30 – Newcastle (A) May: 7 – Tottenham (H)

15 – Southampton (A)

22 – Wolves (H) — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) June 16, 2021

The meetings between the two teams are often high-scoring affairs, so it will represent a great opportunity for the Merseysiders to kick of the 2021/22 campaign in style.

READ MORE: ‘It’s fairly evident…’ Fowler & Carragher note main issues Liverpool need to address in the transfer window

Having secured Norwich as our opening opponents in the league season, many fans’ memories will certainly be jumping back to Luis Suarez’s singlehanded demolition jobs of the Yellows.

We’ll be without the high-scoring Uruguayan, of course, though recent history has proven that we’re more than capable of finding the goals where required, from our own prestigious front-three, when it comes to facing the promotees.

That’s not to underestimate Farke’s men, however, who will have likely learned valuable lessons since their previous stint in the Premier League and will see Liverpool as an opportunity themselves to set the tone for the year.

Liverpool’s potential next midfield addition isn’t a Wijnaldum replacement but should we still invest in one?