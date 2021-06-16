‘Looks like a Klopp player’ – 14-goal star would be ‘perfect’ for Liverpool, says Fowler

Robbie Fowler has claimed that Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins would be a “perfect” fit for Liverpool.

This comes from The Athletic, with the 46-year-old suggesting that his old club would have to dig deep into their pockets to convince the Birmingham-based outfit to part ways with the forward.

“I like Ollie Watkins at Villa,” the former Reds striker told the publication.

“When you start delving into how Liverpool play and how they press, his stats are perfect.

“He scores goals and his work rate is spot on. He looks like a Klopp player to me.

“Of course Villa wouldn’t want to lose him and he wouldn’t come cheap but he’s done very well since arriving from Brentford.

“A lot of big clubs didn’t take a chance on him but he’s made that leap from the Championship to the Premier League and has proved he belongs there.”

Given that Liverpool took the likes of Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane from lower-placed sides in their respective divisions and coached them into world-beating talents, there is an existing precedent to refer back to when it comes to such transfers.

While the 25-year-old would certainly raise eyebrows when compared against ‘more cultured’ potential signings of the ilk of Patson Daka, Jurgen Klopp has proven on several occasions how his coaching can make all the difference.

Watkins would be slightly older than the ideal age range we’d imagine the recruitment team is keeping in mind.

However, having enjoyed a relatively successful maiden season in the English top-flight, his Premier League experience could be referenced in order to overlook that fact.

